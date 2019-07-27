New Generation Advisors Has Raised Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined, Usca Ria Has Lifted Holding

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,117 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 73,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 25,771 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3.28 million shares. Sei Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 79,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 16,027 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 0% stake. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 0% or 2,626 shares. 303,020 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Citigroup Inc owns 549,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 4.31 million shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.89M shares. Robotti Robert invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Vertex One Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 326,567 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Greenlight Capital has 4.22% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15.12M shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 58,540 shares to 129,466 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 83,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Invsts reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 2,007 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.29% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Parsec Finance Mgmt has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 54,525 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Co reported 58,027 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,522 shares. Manchester Mgmt accumulated 2.29 million shares. Davidson Invest has 1.44% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.95% or 23,183 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 161,814 shares. Webster State Bank N A owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 843 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.