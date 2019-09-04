New Generation Advisors Has Raised Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ctc Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $32.76 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX)

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 6.73M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 23,761 shares to 25,998 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 13,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 68.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 11,959 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gemmer Asset Lc reported 309 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 287,146 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,058 were reported by Boston Ltd. Cornerstone stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jacobs & Ca invested in 0.05% or 797 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 130 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 597 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 58,082 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Comml Bank invested in 9,339 shares or 0.38% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.28% or 2.57 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.