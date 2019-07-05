New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Boosted Its Position by $472,175

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 555,271 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 25,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 13.53 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has 3,414 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.23 million shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 26,735 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 7,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Ltd Liability stated it has 6,131 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0% or 8,182 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 9,042 shares. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.14 million shares. Montag A And Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,057 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has 913,839 shares. Cambrian Cap Lp accumulated 71,784 shares or 10.41% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

