New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $350,660 as Stock Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $18.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.66. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 307,076 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% or 61,000 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.90M shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 129,847 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 8,784 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 6,500 shares. 11,316 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Morgan Stanley accumulated 500,116 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 182,938 shares. And Mngmt Co invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 228,481 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. First Personal Financial holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 213,966 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 19,995 shares to 13,746 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (Prn) (EIM) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,745 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).