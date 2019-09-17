New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Shares Declined; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Value Declined, Private Capital Management Raised by $6.75 Million Its Position

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 843,492 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 519,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.85 million, up from 991,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 61,757 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 3.50 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 218,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 838,327 were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 3,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century reported 1.23 million shares. American International Gru holds 0% or 53,024 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 16,774 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 3.27 million shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Caxton Associate LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 25,449 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 48,861 shares. 273,770 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America De. Teton Advisors Incorporated accumulated 45,211 shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Completes 500000 Broadband Upgrades throughout Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Partners with DoorDash To Enable Delivery at All Locations – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Cabana rolls out expanded alcohol menu in SA – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 2,237 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 36,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.94% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Street owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 682,306 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,023 shares. 12,546 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Earnest Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 3,300 shares. Group Incorporated stated it has 17,601 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 73 shares. 3.61M are owned by Blackrock. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 59,816 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 303,630 shares.