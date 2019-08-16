New Generation Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Tetra Technologies (TTI) by $727,200; Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Its Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $6.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.755. About 220,151 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 19/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Completes Acquisition of Remaining 20% Interest in PhytoPain Pharma Inc; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Shipments Up 15% in 2017, Pasquali Elected TETRA Group Chair; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the appointment of Gregory Drohan to its board of directors

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 168,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 952,291 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.70 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 237,182 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 23,335 shares. 1.05 million are owned by State Street. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability reported 4,855 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 51,257 shares. Moreover, Towerview Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 2,500 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 94,743 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 97,035 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 302,861 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 86,627 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Whittier Trust Communications holds 12 shares. 72,096 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 289,225 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 10,788 shares to 166,838 shares, valued at $36.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 70,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD).

