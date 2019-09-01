New Generation Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cleararc Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension invested in 6.87 million shares or 3.12% of the stock. Harris Assoc LP invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Com Ca has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Altfest L J & has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bainco Intll Invsts has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 199,855 shares. Srb owns 1.75 million shares or 19.47% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 2.90 million shares or 2.41% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 1,935 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 11.97 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.85M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Mondrian Invest Prtn Limited holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 753,652 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 293,420 shares. Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.07M shares. Newbrook Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 394,706 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Group has 0.13% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 1.05M shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 10,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Co accumulated 1,402 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,583 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 142,600 shares. 32,600 are held by Cna Fin. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,624 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 16,300 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 63,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 11,493 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 2.25 million shares.