New Generation Advisors Has Increased Holding in Genworth Financial (GNW) by $1.75 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Glaxis Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.83 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 716,040 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $21.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.15. About 1.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

