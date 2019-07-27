New Generation Advisors Has Increased American Airlines Group (AAL) Position by $1.10 Million; As International Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined, Spinnaker Trust Has Lowered Holding by $336,144

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,999 shares to 31,898 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Ltd holds 1.15% or 42,805 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has 279,838 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 1,598 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 1.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wesbanco Bankshares invested in 0.82% or 115,867 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 4,041 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Argyle Cap reported 25,875 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. 22,559 are held by Argi Ltd Liability Co. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.19% or 56,208 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.14% or 2,755 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders join labor rally at Reagan National – Washington Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines +2% after unit revenue outlook raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GATX’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 19,325 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 23.06M shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 923,224 shares. 15,865 are owned by Ameritas Invest Inc. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 46,933 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 28,804 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has 84,106 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.8% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 6,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc invested 0.27% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 10,820 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 0.01% or 346 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 6,531 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 201,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.