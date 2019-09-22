New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Stock Declined; Redwood Capital Management Increases Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63M shares traded or 113.43% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 978,045 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 147,085 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 17,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.16 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 52,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 86,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 162,400 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 2.82 million shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated owns 782,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.68% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 505,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Huber Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 90,966 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 15,229 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,064 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Marijuana News Today: U.S. Explores Cannabis as Pain Medication but Is Hamstrung by Prohibition – Profit Confidential” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 732,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.36M shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Lp holds 0.02% or 25,449 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 47,264 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 199,946 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.31 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability reported 990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Int Grp accumulated 0% or 53,024 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 164,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 98,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,036 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 24,471 shares. 20,100 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Northern Trust Corporation holds 922,770 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 4.80 million shares. California Employees Retirement owns 114,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.