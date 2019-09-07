New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Stock Value Declined; Freeport (FCX) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Upped Position by $3.26 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 610,077 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 48,335 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). New Generation Advisors Ltd reported 519,122 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Menta Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 27,016 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.01% or 1,700 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Brinker invested in 18,662 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 10,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Launches 1 GigaBit Internet Speeds in its Rural New York Service Areas – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Builds Fiber-to-the-Premise Network and Launches TV Service in Ghent, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.