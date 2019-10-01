New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Creative Planning Lifted Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 971,088 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Creative Planning increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 613.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 8,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $203.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 73,200 shares to 221,299 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Drilling S.A..

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,058 shares to 13,593 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).