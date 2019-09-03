New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Share Price Declined, American National Bank Lifted Position by $1.28 Million

American National Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 26,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 3.82M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.05 million shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Jefferies Lc has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Da Davidson Co invested in 0.01% or 7,458 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 71,932 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by Arrow Financial Corp. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.94% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sit Inv Associate accumulated 26,961 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4.47M are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. Global Endowment Lp reported 4,620 shares stake. Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Homrich Berg owns 3,472 shares. Green Square Capital Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,772 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 8,091 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares to 33,252 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 210,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 321,693 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 54,429 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 19,165 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 805 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 909,226 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 9,959 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 46,602 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 17,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Blair William And Il accumulated 0% or 21,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,034 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Assocs reported 736,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

