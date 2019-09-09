New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holding by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Cubic Asset Management Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $654,444; Stock Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 610,077 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 401,068 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 4.85 million shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 11,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 26,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 596,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 29,973 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 10,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 91,041 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 27,594 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

