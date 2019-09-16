New Generation Advisors Has Boosted By $1.75 Million Its Genworth Financial (GNW) Position; Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Shorts Up By 13.55%

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. CPE’s SI was 67.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 59.36 million shares previously. With 6.59M avg volume, 10 days are for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s short sellers to cover CPE’s short positions. The stock increased 17.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 33.83 million shares traded or 129.62% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New Generation Advisors Llc increased Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) stake by 23.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Generation Advisors Llc acquired 584,525 shares as Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)'s stock rose 4.72%. The New Generation Advisors Llc holds 3.03 million shares with $11.24 million value, up from 2.44M last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 4.92M shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Meeder Asset owns 4,556 shares. Int Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 74,132 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Piedmont Advisors owns 64,127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 132,733 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 6.27M shares. New Generation Advisors Ltd holds 8.85% or 3.03 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 128,700 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 23,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 300,681 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 145,693 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 10,549 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.34 million shares. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0.02% or 59,180 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% stake. 44,621 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 1.22M shares. 6.25 million were reported by Westwood Grp Inc. 277,172 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 58,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 313 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.47 P/E ratio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.33’s average target is 56.58% above currents $5.32 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

