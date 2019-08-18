New Generation Advisors Decreased Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Share Price Declined; Ls Investment Advisors Has Raised Centene (CNC) Position by $575,898 as Share Value Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 737,436 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,168 shares to 16,963 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,941 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.43% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.1% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,191 shares. Eqis Cap Inc reported 33,589 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 70,290 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,641 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,380 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 522 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 98,088 shares. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Communications: Taking A Fresh Look – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Builds Fiber-to-the-Premise Network and Launches TV Service in Ghent, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Enhances DDoS Mitigation Solution to Provide Businesses Even More Protection – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.