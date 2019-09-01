New Generation Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Valuation Declined; Ycg Increased Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holding by $1.00 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 917,908 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 958,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 68,782 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Teton Advisors Inc owns 38,111 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Amer Interest Gru owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 53,140 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Swiss National Bank reported 129,847 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 24,006 shares. 78,640 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Regions Fincl holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 21,700 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 98,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 169,065 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 0.99% or 31.52 million shares. Choate Invest accumulated 7,156 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 139,375 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation accumulated 1,190 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 3.89 million shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 256,932 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 455,593 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dorsey And Whitney Trust has 75,695 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 56,159 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 15,342 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.