New Generation Advisors Cut Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Share Price Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Its Position in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by $540,000 as Stock Price Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 241,049 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 58,808 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 133,000 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $108.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Prtn (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 196,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LNG Shipping Sector – Drop With Low Volume – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG Partners LP: This 8.75% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2017. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas (FGP) Expands Blue Rhino Business Via Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.