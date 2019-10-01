New Generation Advisors Cut Its Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.03 Million; As Argan (AGX) Valuation Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Lifted Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 85,065 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 971,088 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Works with AT&T to Reach New Residential Internet Services Customers in Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Launches CCiTV in Southern Maine – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Communications: This Undervalued Stock Pays 13.8%-Yielding, Well-Covered Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 73,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,299 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Prns Limited Com owns 244,904 shares. 115,034 are owned by Prudential. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Next Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.30M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.29 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 135,889 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 129,847 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 107,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 66,188 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Argan, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.