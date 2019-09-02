New Generation Advisors Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million; Meritor (MTOR) Stock Price Rose While Citigroup Has Increased Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 614.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 42,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 49,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 382,408 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 917,908 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 53,220 shares stake. Gam Ag has 61,837 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 579,525 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Mngmt Lc holds 1.4% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 7.70M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 156,969 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 44,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc holds 16,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 696,913 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 15,123 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Com reported 3,723 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 21,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 207,583 shares stake. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 0.15% or 35,754 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 570,618 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.