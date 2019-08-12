New Generation Advisors Cut Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.15 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position as Shares Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 144,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 8,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 153,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,456 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 770,013 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% or 686 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 17,882 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0% or 5,584 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Sei Invests Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 10,418 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Parametric Assoc Ltd Co owns 390,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 27,594 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 24,432 shares. 321,693 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 28,144 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 417,150 shares to 446,045 shares, valued at $25.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 25,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 119,554 shares. Parnassus Ca accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 522,484 shares. King Luther Corporation stated it has 817,308 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 0.93% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 11.46 million shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability holds 1.56M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 4,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.63M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 30,066 shares. American Capital Management Inc holds 0.61% or 398,000 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 7,435 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mgmt Lc Ct reported 4.76 million shares or 5.19% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.15% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 302,810 shares. 10,341 are owned by Bb&T Corp.