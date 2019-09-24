New Generation Advisors Boosted Position in P G & E (PCG) by $590,502 as Stock Declined; Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.00 Million as Share Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 18.38M shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $183. About 1.37M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M also bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, August 2.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 718,392 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $311.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53M shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSS, CBOE, ALGN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Align Technology Announces National Sponsorship With Life Time – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 60,779 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 5,429 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 7,189 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 204,176 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,793 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Highline Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 76,460 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Riverhead Management Limited Co has 2,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 54,234 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 101,544 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 120,653 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.52% or 34,729 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.1% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 638,908 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stocks Mixed as Trump Talks Trade Progress – Schaeffers Research” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated reported 0.65% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company reported 2,346 shares. 12,535 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 6.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 418,764 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 801,992 shares. Amer Gp reported 33,455 shares stake. Moreover, Whittier Tru Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Grp Inc One Trading Lp invested 0.16% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning invested in 24,659 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt accumulated 137,659 shares. Eminence LP holds 2.41% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7.97M shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 130 shares.