New Generation Advisors Boosted Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake by $1.02 Million; Earnest Partners Has Lifted Its Global Payments (GPN) Stake by $3.56 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 26,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 599,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.79M, up from 572,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32M shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Grp Lc holds 0.12% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 348,122 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 219,162 shares stake. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 22,931 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 51,864 shares. Veritable LP owns 17,681 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 54,299 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Piedmont Inv reported 14,065 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 595,158 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1.67M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 30,263 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% or 79,587 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) by 3,988 shares to 805,084 shares, valued at $64.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 363,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $73,746 was made by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Cwm Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 25,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 348,253 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 796,638 shares. Pecaut & holds 30,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 14,771 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 10,209 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc reported 16,027 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 2,079 shares. General Amer Invsts Communication has 1.33M shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 19,700 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,986 shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seadrill’s New Drillship Contract Raises Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ensco Win The Waiting Game? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.