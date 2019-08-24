New Generation Advisors Boosted Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding by $1.10 Million; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 4.60M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Lc has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De has 581,227 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 305 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 3.54 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 1.22M shares. Chieftain Capital Mgmt invested in 8.28% or 11,544 shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 8,511 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 8,256 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 16,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company reported 0.6% stake. Commerce Retail Bank holds 0% or 9,234 shares in its portfolio. 79,530 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares to 932,084 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 177,530 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 114,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barnett & holds 75,468 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 689,372 shares. Central Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.89M shares. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 6,032 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 1.00M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mngmt Pro holds 13,256 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

