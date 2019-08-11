New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Frontier Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Frontier Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.