New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

As Conglomerates businesses, New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.30
|N/A
|0.01
|405.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|The Peck Company Holdings Inc.
|-0.07%
|-10.14%
|-53.73%
|-48.54%
|-48.53%
|-52.09%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats New Frontier Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.