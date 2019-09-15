New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

As Conglomerates businesses, New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 8 1.30 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats New Frontier Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.