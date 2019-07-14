New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Frontier Corporation and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats New Frontier Corporation.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.