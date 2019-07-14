New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Frontier Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 21.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation.