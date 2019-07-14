New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
New Frontier Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 21.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation.
