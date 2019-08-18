New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats New Frontier Corporation.