New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
New Frontier Corporation and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats New Frontier Corporation.
