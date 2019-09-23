New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 11 8.37 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 12.5% respectively. Comparatively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.