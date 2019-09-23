New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|11
|8.37
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and Akerna Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 12.5% respectively. Comparatively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.
