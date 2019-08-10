New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats New Frontier Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.