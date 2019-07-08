New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights New Frontier Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats New Frontier Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.