New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 highlights New Frontier Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-1.07%
|-0.29%
|0.73%
|-13.17%
|-22.19%
|3.36%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats New Frontier Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
