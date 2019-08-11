New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.04% of New Frontier Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand New Frontier Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Frontier Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares New Frontier Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for New Frontier Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Frontier Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation’s peers.

Dividends

New Frontier Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.