New Fortress Energy (NFE) Reaches $17.61 After 5.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Seagate Technology plc (STX)

Among 3 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is -16.28% below currents $56.14 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Friday, September 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

The stock of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 111,360 shares traded. New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.96B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $18.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NFE worth $147.85 million more.

Analysts await New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by New Fortress Energy LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% EPS growth.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It currently has negative earnings. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 1.46M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.