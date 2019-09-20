New England Research & Management Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding; United Services Automobile Association Increased Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holding By $336,600

New England Research & Management Inc increased Intel (INTC) stake by 14.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 7,874 shares as Intel (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 60,937 shares with $2.92M value, up from 53,063 last quarter. Intel now has $227.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion

United Services Automobile Association increased Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 2,550 shares as Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 10,937 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 8,387 last quarter. Wabco Holdings Inc now has $6.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 489,475 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 313 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial holds 0% or 70 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 11,530 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 9,227 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Westchester Limited Liability holds 0.93% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 214,775 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability invested in 323,600 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 69,750 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 1,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru reported 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,494 shares in its portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 271,890 shares to 5.80 million valued at $245.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 7,008 shares and now owns 324,280 shares. Ishares Real Estate 50 Etf (FTY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $136.5 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.64% above currents $134.3 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc, a California-based fund reported 416,758 shares. Beacon Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 69,516 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chemical National Bank has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.58% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.43M shares. One Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Duff Phelps Investment Co accumulated 0.03% or 48,850 shares. Ghp Advsr invested in 0.75% or 128,261 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 12,234 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 129,282 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. 35,864 are held by Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corporation.

