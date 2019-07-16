New England Research & Management Trimmed Its Position in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by $363,310 as Market Valuation Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Its Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stake by $1.18 Million

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 557,347 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 21,770 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 9,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc holds 6,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10,155 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Mcrae Capital Management invested in 4,200 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 10,644 shares. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Hillsdale holds 11,200 shares. Eaton Vance reported 58,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 329,254 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $29,005 activity.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.06 million for 26.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water Company Launches $160 Million Infrastructure Effort – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Middlesex Water Company Begins $11.2 Million Upgrade to Water Infrastructure in Avenel Section of Woodbridge – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Small Business Optimism Hits 7-Month High in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SABESP’s (SBS) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Atlantic Power, Middlesex, Howard Hughes, Kinross and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands To Acquire Fiberon For Composite Outdoor Products – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Prices $600 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru stated it has 0.16% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Paloma Partners Commerce reported 10,965 shares stake. New York-based Amer Int Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Adage Capital Prns Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 4,075 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. 43,370 were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 8,754 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 616,055 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.02% stake. Bancorporation has 17,644 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,096 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 22,878 shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.48 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.