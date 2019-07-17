New England Research & Management Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Upped by $396,900 as Market Valuation Rose; Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 1.96M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 10,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,391 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 41,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock or 22,036 shares. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.