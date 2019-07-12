New England Research & Management Has Decreased Merck (MRK) Stake By $308,760; Tenneco Class A Voting (TEN) Shorts Increased By 2.74%

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Merck (MRK) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,720 shares as Merck (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 24,295 shares with $2.02M value, down from 28,015 last quarter. Merck now has $193.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 9.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Tenneco Inc Class A Voting (NYSE:TEN) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. TEN’s SI was 1.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 1.49M shares previously. With 489,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Tenneco Inc Class A Voting (NYSE:TEN)’s short sellers to cover TEN’s short positions. The SI to Tenneco Inc Class A Voting’s float is 3.05%. The stock increased 10.40% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.56M shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsr owns 68,402 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 538,784 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 627,881 were reported by Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Blackhill Cap holds 244,950 shares. Sector Gamma As invested in 1.59% or 119,352 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 2.67 million shares. 26,000 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone Cap Inc invested in 0.09% or 6,841 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.06% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 12.34M shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.71% or 5.58M shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has 0.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co has $96 highest and $80 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 14.58% above currents $78.8 stock price. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Babcock & Wilcox Announces One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $772.26 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And invested in 15,213 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 51,655 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Water Island Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Schroder Invest Gru reported 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Td Mgmt Lc accumulated 100 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 75,177 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.14M shares. Private Mgmt holds 0.72% or 653,983 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Comerica Bancorp owns 24,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 29,419 shares.