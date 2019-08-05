New England Research & Management Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $486,275; Steinberg Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) as Share Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.43M shares traded or 235.95% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 0.21% or 20,763 shares in its portfolio. 1.07M were accumulated by Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California State Teachers Retirement holds 8.19M shares. Stoneridge Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waters Parkerson And Lc has 9,391 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadinha Ltd Liability Company, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,883 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lifeplan Grp invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grand Jean Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,419 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ajo Lp holds 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.82M shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ex-Cisco security expert wins settlement in whistleblower case – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,425 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,341 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,652 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO Logistics Mobile Game Invites Players to Move the Tour de France – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XPO Logistics Sends 33 Winning Drivers to National Truck Driving Championships – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.