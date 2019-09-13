New England Research & Management Has Increased Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) Stake; Shorts at Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (MGTX) Lowered By 4.63%

New England Research & Management Inc increased Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) stake by 77.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 2,625 shares as Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 6,025 shares with $874,000 value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Int’l Flvrs & Frag. now has $13.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 1.16 million shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal

Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX) had a decrease of 4.63% in short interest. MGTX’s SI was 810,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.63% from 849,300 shares previously. With 141,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s short sellers to cover MGTX’s short positions. The SI to Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 6.27%. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 144,885 shares traded. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has risen 211.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.43% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,781 shares to 5,167 valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,275 shares and now owns 21,980 shares. Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139.29’s average target is 9.59% above currents $127.1 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of IFF in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8.

