New England Research & Management Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Shorts at Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Raised By 9.51%

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. BGG’s SI was 6.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 5.51M shares previously. With 447,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)’s short sellers to cover BGG’s short positions. The SI to Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s float is 14.86%. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 989,535 shares traded or 82.31% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 29/03/2018 – ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton® Introduces CO Guard™ Carbon Monoxide Shutdown Technology For Portable Generators; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Net $57M-Net $65M; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 20/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazar; 20/03/2018 – CPSC: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON SEES UP TO ADDED 20C/SHR EFFECT ON WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.89 BLN TO $1.94 BLN

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 41.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 9,948 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 17,073 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $112.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.28 million shares or 2.48% less from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors stated it has 0.04% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 39,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 6,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 19,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 274 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.53 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Of Virginia Ltd Co stated it has 35,770 shares. Foundry Lc stated it has 0.14% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). 4,719 are held by Riverhead Management. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 44,100 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability invested in 0% or 200 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,364 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 27,661 shares.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.44 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 53,708 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 108,043 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.79% or 461,070 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 12,787 shares. Family Firm accumulated 3,966 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weiss Multi accumulated 9,500 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.36% or 26,777 shares. Sns Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,682 shares. 7,663 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Limited Com. Weik Management holds 16,441 shares. Senator Inv Group Lp reported 3.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Endurance Wealth invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sei Investments holds 0.27% or 485,645 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12800 target. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital.