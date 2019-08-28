New England Research & Management Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position By $935,150; Redmile Group Has Lowered Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)’s stock rose 35.11%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 10.36M shares with $182.02M value, down from 10.58M last quarter. Fate Therapeutics Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 7.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 900,849 shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100

New England Research & Management Inc increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stake by 241.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 15,850 shares as Marathon Petroleum (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 22,400 shares with $1.34 million value, up from 6,550 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum now has $29.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.82M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Icon Advisers reported 283,058 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Profit Invest Limited Company owns 16,890 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 4.40M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,000 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Gru. Fil Limited has 0.34% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.63 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.17M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 4,036 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Lc reported 1.29% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 188,336 shares. 4,157 are held by Cim Inv Mangement. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,175 shares to 11,975 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 6,750 shares. Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 67.28% above currents $45.33 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp reported 44,300 shares. Polaris Venture Mngmt Co V Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21.65% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 32,548 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 790,871 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv accumulated 21,104 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Fmr Llc stated it has 7.05 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 14,500 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.02% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Blume Cap Management accumulated 600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 9,637 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability Com has 70,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt owns 99,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc increased Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) stake by 28,300 shares to 226,013 valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Scholar Rock Hldg Corp stake by 289,682 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2700 highest and $12 lowest target. $20.60’s average target is 29.72% above currents $15.88 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.