New England Research & Management Maintains Stake in M.D.C. Holdings (MDC); Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) by $354,375

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 23,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 230,809 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 207,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 14,028 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 170.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 33,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 12,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 231,784 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 99,485 shares to 66,304 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

