New England Research & Management Has Boosted Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position by $619,500; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 27,156 shares to 591,343 shares, valued at $112.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.