New England Research & Management Has Trimmed By $523,875 Its Estee Lauder (EL) Position; PS Business Parks Has 1.22 Sentiment

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Estee Lauder (EL) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as Estee Lauder (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 11,975 shares with $1.98 million value, down from 15,150 last quarter. Estee Lauder now has $64.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 75.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -2.35% below currents $179.22 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. DA Davidson maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $179 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 119,325 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,022 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 339,216 shares. Horizon Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,570 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 188,260 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Weatherstone Cap holds 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,207 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 518,926 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 263 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 153,906 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 60,812 shares. Fort Lp reported 15,132 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 32,448 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,395 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. for 11,029 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 47,148 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.52% invested in the company for 33,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,858 shares.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 43.37 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

The stock increased 1.39% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 134,985 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18 million for 25.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.