New England Research & Management Increased Coca (KO) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

New England Research & Management Inc increased Coca (KO) stake by 160.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 25,550 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 41,450 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 15,900 last quarter. Coca now has $220.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $86 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes coffee move in India – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola has $5700 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 0.31% above currents $51.59 stock price. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 6,175 shares to 11,660 valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,175 shares and now owns 11,975 shares. Merck (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 276,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Golub Gp Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 8,141 shares. 400.00M are owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Optimum stated it has 8,899 shares. 410 were reported by Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 0.77% or 162,472 shares. Windsor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Finemark Natl Bank And holds 213,205 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 32,151 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited reported 97,022 shares stake. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0.87% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 291,421 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com owns 22,420 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 1.43 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 4,986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.69% or 77,494 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 75,254 shares or 0.5% of the stock. State Street has 0.17% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 5,200 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 20,713 shares. 277,751 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 180,312 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp accumulated 385,998 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 103,932 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nbw Llc accumulated 46,823 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 1.66% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Two Sigma Limited Liability owns 2,552 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 31.04 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.