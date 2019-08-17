New England Research & Management Has Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $486,275 as Stock Value Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Holds Position in Glatfelter (GLT)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The hedge fund held 249,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 222,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 395,076 shares traded or 110.80% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.05M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 1.16M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 330,618 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley reported 73,154 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Rech & Management invested in 3.07% or 84,100 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp stated it has 31,242 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 61.84M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 79,968 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.60M shares. Pinnacle invested in 0.79% or 644,044 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,871 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 3.30M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 44,066 shares to 109,297 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 57,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,198 shares, and cut its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 144 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 15,106 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 46,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 12,858 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 52,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 14,135 shares. International Grp Inc holds 32,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 10,486 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 10,087 shares. 21,827 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 256,165 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 25,411 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 18,637 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,167 shares.