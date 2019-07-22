New England Research & Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut By $375,993 Its Encana (ECA) Position

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 65.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,650 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 2,425 shares with $404,000 value, down from 7,075 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $566.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s Facebook account suspended; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Encana (ECA) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 41,777 shares as Encana (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1.32M shares with $12.73M value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. Encana now has $6.41B valuation. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 21.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.10 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stake by 10,320 shares to 33,737 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,175 shares and now owns 84,100 shares. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook has $235 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.11’s average target is 2.90% above currents $198.36 stock price. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt invested in 1.04% or 61,792 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Systematic Mgmt L P. Kwmg Lc reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 9.76M shares. Tanaka has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 554 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 1.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,372 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 2,315 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Iberiabank reported 12,139 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nbt Bank N A Ny has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, National Bank Of Stockton has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,311 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,503 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.08M shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 2.91M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana had 15 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encana to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 20, 2019.