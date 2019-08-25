New England Research & Management Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.19 Million as Market Value Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 1.44M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 17,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares to 41,450 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 126,071 shares to 28,909 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,543 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.