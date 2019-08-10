New England Research & Management Has Upped Position in Coca (KO); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Stake in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 836.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 388,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.84M shares to 23.35M shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 37,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank stated it has 6,949 shares. Inv House Limited Co invested in 0.63% or 102,238 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,741 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 61,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated holds 619 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tctc Com, a Texas-based fund reported 225,793 shares. 10,320 were reported by Amer Asset Mngmt. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,202 shares. Principal Group Incorporated owns 1.71M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Mathes Company Inc has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullinan Incorporated has 122,960 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,786 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca invested in 20,955 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

